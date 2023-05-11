Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing Calaveras County Juvenile  

Shelby Lynn Bernice Craig missing juvenile View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help in finding a missing juvenile who might have been interacting online with an adult male in Nevada.

On Saturday (5/6/23), sheriff’s dispatch got a report of a runaway female juvenile identified as, Shelby Lynn Bernice Craig. The caller stated Craig was last seen at her San Andreas home around 9 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials give this description of Craig; 5’7″, 165 lbs., with blue eyes and “dirty” blonde, which is mixed with purple hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

Investigators have been following up on public-provided leads. They detailed, “At this time, the sheriff’s department is aware that Shelby was possibly corresponding with an adult male online from Nevada. A law enforcement bulletin was sent to nearby agencies and agencies in Nevada.”

The sheriff’s department is asking the public to take a good look at the picture in the image box and, if you see her, know of her whereabouts, or know anything about the possible location of Craig, call the sheriff’s department at 209-754-6500.