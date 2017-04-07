Mariposa County Ben Fire Contained

Ben Fire In Mariposa County Enlarge

Mariposa County, CA — Cal Fire reports full containment on the Ben Fire burning in Mariposa County.

The fire’s acreage held steady at 630. Cal fire declared the blaze 100 percent contained on Sunday. What ignited the fire is still under investigation. As reported here, the flames broke out last Wednesday just before 4 p.m. along Ben Hur and Silver Bar roads. Ben Hur road was closed from Buckeye Road and at the Quick Ranch entrance. There were no evacuations during the fire.

Columbia aircraft helped to battle the flames while at the height of the blaze 40 engines, 18 hand crews and 380 personnel were on scene. Agencies assisting in managing the fire included Mariposa County Fire, Cal Fire, Mariposa County Sheriff, CHP, and PG&E.

