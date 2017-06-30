Progress Made Containing Ben Fire In Mariposa County

Mariposa County, CA — The 630 acre Ben Fire near the intersection of Ben Hur Road and Silver Bar Road is 40-percent contained.

The fire is in a relatively isolated area near Mormon Bar. Ben Hur Road is closed at Buckeye Road and at the Quick Ranch entrance. There are no evacuation orders in place. There are 40 engines assigned, 18 crews, nine water tenders and five dozers. What ignited the fire remains under investigation. Crews will continue to fight the blaze, from both the air and ground, today.

