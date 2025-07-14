Trump: Unbreakable Spirit in Texas

President Donald Trump View Photo

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Kerr County, Texas, in the aftermath of last weekend’s catastrophic floods.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The President and First Lady surveyed the devastation, met with community members and local officials, thanked heroic first responders, and pledged the Administration’s ongoing support as the community recovers.

President Trump delivered remarks during a roundtable discussion with first responders and local, state, and federal officials:

“As a nation, we mourn for every single life that was swept away in the flood and we pray for the families that were left behind. It’s amazing — the incredible spirit from those families. I don’t even know how they do it.

The people here — first responders, the sheriff’s office, all of police, law enforcement — they’ve done an unbelievable job.

We just were making a little tour of the area. It’s hard to believe the devastation — trees that were 100 years old just ripped out of the ground. I’ve never seen anything like this … We just visited with incredible families. They’ve been devastated.

A lot of young angels at the girls’ Christian summer camp known as Camp Mystic … They were there because they loved God — and as we grieve this unthinkable tragedy, we take comfort in the knowledge that God has welcomed those little beautiful girls into his comforting arms in heaven.

My Administration is doing everything in its power to help Texas … We’ve deployed over 400 first responders and assisted or enabled more than 1,500 rescues … Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard have deployed numerous search and rescue crews.

Two words: unity and competence, if you were to ask me two words that I’ve seen here … The way everyone has just pulled together. It’s rare that you see this.”

