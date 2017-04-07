Supervisors To Vote On Timeline For New Tuolumne County Jail

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is tentatively looking to begin construction on the new county jail in late November.

The topic will be up for discussion at Wednesday’s board of supervisors meeting. Plans and specifications are going through the final state review, and it is anticipated that everything will be completed by late July.

A proposed timeline, up for vote, includes requesting contractor bids starting on August 1st, having the bids due by September 13, vetting the bids by September 25, approving an “intent” to award a contract on October 3, allowing a state review of bids until November 10, issuing a “notice to proceed” to the contractor on November 13, and breaking ground on November 27. The construction of the project would then take an estimated 18 months.

The project is expected to cost an estimated $39-million, according to meeting documents, and $33-million has been secured from state grants.

In other business on Wednesday, the Supervisors will discuss a timeline for the hiring of a new County Health Officer, following the resignation of Dr. Liza Ortiz. Click here to read an earlier story detailing her departure.

This week’s meeting is being held on Wednesday due to Independence Day falling on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 9am in the board meeting room in downtown Sonora.

