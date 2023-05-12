Mother Lode Roundup Weekend Arrives

Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Parade and rodeo fans will be gathering in Sonora this weekend for the 64th annual Mother Lode Roundup.

In some ways, it is a community celebration and homecoming, but it also draws many visitors to the region, providing a boost for local hotels and businesses.

Many consider it the unofficial kickoff to the spring and summer tourism season in Tuolumne County.

General Chairman of the Sheriff’s Posse, Audie Archer, says, “They keep coming and coming. It is a tradition that has been going on for a long time, and people are excited about it.”

Over 120 entries are planning to take part in the parade that gets underway at 10am on Saturday in downtown Sonora.

The Grand Marshall is the late Tuolumne County Sheriff Dick Rogers, who passed away in March. Archer says Rogers found out about the honor shortly before his death, noting, “You could tell on his face that he was excited about it, and it was nice that he knew.” Members of Rogers’ family will be on hand.

The rodeo will start at 2pm on both Saturday and Sunday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

In the PRCA ranks, there will be traditional offerings like bareback riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, and bull-riding.

In addition, there will be barrel racing and extreme bronc riding.

For the kids, there will be mutton busting, which is always a big attraction.

There will also be a special kids rodeo at noon on Sunday.

