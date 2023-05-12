Ginna Hahn Is 2023 Mother Lode Roundup Queen

Ginna Hahn - Mother Lode Roundup Queen View Photo

A Sonora native will represent the Mother Lode Roundup as the new queen.

Ginna Hahn was announced as the winner at yesterday’s coronation ceremony held at the Sheriff’s Posse Grounds off Rawhide Road.

She says, “It has been a dream of mine for a long time. It almost doesn’t feel real. I have grown up with the Posse, and have been with the Posse ever since I was born.”

Hahn says the most challenging aspects of the competition were the speech, one-on-one interview, and the on-stage elements. There was also a horsemanship competition and ticket sales.

Hahn was born and raised in Sonora and attended Mother Lode Adventist Junior Academy through 10th grade. She then moved on to Sonora High School, where she graduated in 2020. She now works in the construction industry as a carpenter and certified welder with Boyer Construction.

This year’s first runner-up was KaeLee Gates, and the second runner-up was Tommi Cover.

The next big event is the 10am Parade on Saturday.