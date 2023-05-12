TC Supervisors Will Vote On Rafferty Court Building Purchase

Oak Terrace Building Lobby View Photo

Sonora, CA — A big decision will go before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors next week related to homelessness efforts.

We reported back on April 11 that the supervisors voted 3-2 to issue a public notice of intent to buy the former Oak Terrace Memory Care facility at 20420 Rafferty Court in Soulsbyville to be used for transitional housing. However, board members stressed it was not the final purchase agreement, and that decision would come at a later date. Board members in favor of proceeding forward were Kathleen Haff, David Goldemberg and Jaron Brandon, and those opposed were Ryan Campbell and Anaiah Kirk.

On Tuesday, the board will vote on whether to take the next step and approve an agreement to purchase the site for $2-million. The money would come from a variety of state grants available.

The supervisors heard a lot of concerns at the April 11 meeting from community members who live in Willow Springs and Sonora Vista, and parents of students at Soulsbyville Elementary School. There were also supporters of the project at the meeting.

The 15,000 square feet facility consists of two buildings with 25 bedrooms, and two kitchens, and office space.

If approved Tuesday, escrow would begin within two days and the closing date would be no later than July 25.

The county has also put out a proposed budget for the purchase, renovations, and operations, which can be found here.

The acquisition proposal will go before the supervisors as part of Tuesday’s 9am regular meeting at the government center at 2 South Green Street in Sonora. The discussion on the Navigation Center property acquisition is scheduled to start at 3pm. Public feedback will be allowed at that time.