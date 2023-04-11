Update: Supervisors Hear Concerns About Soulsbyville Property Purchase

Update at 2:56pm: With a vote of 3-2, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted to post a notice of sale with the intention to purchase the former Oak Terrace memory care building in Soulsbyville. It would be used for transitional housing to help the homeless population. The Supervisors stressed that today’s action is not the final step, and a vote to actually purchase the property would come at the meeting on May 16. The two supervisors opposed to moving forward were Anaiah Kirk and Ryan Campbell. Kirk had concerns about the location, and preferred the site either be closer to a commercial center (like Sonora), or in a more isolated region (not residential). Supervisor Campbell, who represents Soulsbyville, had concerns about the location as well. He also wanted more details about potential fencing, and would like to see a school resource officer placed at Soulsbyville Elementary.

County staff will look into mitigation measures over the next month, before the May 16 vote, in response to some of the concerns raised by the public today. More details from the meeting can be found below.

Original story posted at 12:57pm: Soulsbyville, CA — A packed house has been on hand at today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss a proposal to purchase the former Oak Terrace memory care building in Soulsbyville for $2-million.

The facility at 20420 Rafferty Court would be used to provide transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness. It would also be a “Navigation Center” for the services.

The Supervisors earlier scrapped proposals to provide similar offerings and housing near the former Jamestown Mine site, and at the former Columbia Inn.

The meeting commenced at 9am and the first two hours included a presentation by Homeless Services Coordinator Michael Roberson, Health and Human Services Director Rebecca Espino, Deputy CAO Maureen Frank, and various proponents.

It was noted that eligible participants would be screened and could stay at the facility for up to six months. There would be a 24/7 onsite manager. Participants would need to pay 30-percent of their income to prepare for exiting and paying rent. Some of that revenue, an estimated $144,000, would help cover ongoing operational expenses. A variety of state revenues would be used to both purchase the property $2-million, and operate the program.

The supervisors also heard from several people in opposition, including the Soulsbyville Elementary School Board, which passed a resolution against the purchase. Members noted that the school is 1,000 feet walking distance from the facility. Other concerns raised were primarily about public safety and a potential negative impact on home prices. It was also referenced that the county’s Committee On Homelessness failed to endorse the purchase, voting 5-6 at a recent meeting.

By 12:30pm, the county supervisors needed to allow time for staff members to take lunch, so the board recessed until 1:30pm. More public comments will take place when the meeting reconvenes, and the board will vote later this afternoon.

This story will be updated.