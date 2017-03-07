Sonora Man Killed In Calaveras Motorcycle Accident

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A Sonora man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash on Highway 49 south of the Calaveras and Amador county line.

It happened on Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:15pm. 65-year-old Allen Oxender was riding on a Harley Davidson when he lost control while going into a curve and hit a guardrail. He and his passenger, 57-year-old Amy Oxender of Sonora, were both ejected from the motorcycle. Mr. Oxender was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, where he was sadly pronounced dead. Ms. Oxender suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sutter Amador Hospital for treatment.

Both were wearing helmets, and the CHP notes that drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

