Major Injuries From Highway 26 Crash

West Point, CA — The CHP has released additional information about a head-on crash that occurred Friday afternoon On Highway 26 near Sky High Drive in Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that 61-year-old Ruby Ann Davis of West Point was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia and drifted into opposing traffic lane, hitting a 1986 Suzuki Samurai driven by 54-year-old William Donald Noble of Mokelumne Hill. Both drivers sustained “major injuries” and were flown to hospitals in Modesto. Highway 26 was blocked for approximately 45 minutes while responders attended to the injured victims. Numerous motorists stopped to assist the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

Additional details regarding the crash are still under investigation, according to the CHP.

Written by BJ Hansen.