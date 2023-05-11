Update: More Than 3,000 Without Power In Calaveras County

Power pole hit photo by Carlos Stoughton View Photos

Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E crews are making progress on a large power outage in Calaveras County. The lights are back on for more than half of the 3,011 customers who lost their electricity around 12:30 p.m. due to a vehicle smashing into a power pole on Highway 26 near the Pine Crest Lane intersection in the West Point area (a picture of the pole is in the image box photos). The original outage included the Glencoe, Wilseyville, Railroad Flat, and Mountain Ranch areas, as well as the Pioneer area in Amador County. Those remaining 852 customers without power are in the West Point and Railroad Flat area. The estimated restoration time is 8 p.m.

Update at 2:50 p.m.: PG&E updates that the cause of a 3,011 customer outage in Calaveras County is due to a vehicle crashing into a power pole on Highway 26 near the Pine Crest Lane intersection in the West Point area. Other impacted areas include Railroad Flat, Wilseyville, Glencoe, and Mountain Ranch. The estimated repair time is 8 p.m.

Original post at 1:25 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — A PG&E power outage is impacting over 3,000 customers.

PG&E reports that the impacted areas include the West Point, Railroad Flat, Wilseyville, Glencoe, and Mountain Ranch areas. The total without lights since 12:30 p.m. is 3,011 along Ridge Road and Highway 26. No cause has been relayed.

The utility reports that a crew is on the way to the outage. An 8 p.m. estimated repair time has been given.