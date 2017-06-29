Update: Elderly Woman Found

Lorretta Anderson Enlarge

Update 5:00PM: The missing woman has been found. No other details are available at this time.

Original post 2:00PM: Camp Mather, CA — A search is underway for a missing Elderly woman at Camp Mather.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team received a request to assist in finding 81-year-old Loretta Anderson, who was visiting Camp Mather with her daughter. The camp is located at 35259 Mather Road in Groveland. Sgt. Andrea Benson relays, “Loretta was headed to water aerobics but never arrived. Loretta is in the early stages of dementia. She was last seen wearing a white t shirt and bathing suit.”

Sheriff’s officials describe Anderson as 5’4″ tall, 165 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Her picture is in the image box. Anyone who sees a woman matching that description is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.

