Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Info About Questo

Sonora, CA — There was a big law enforcement presence in the area of Lime Kiln Road yesterday, as deputies attempted to take into custody a man wanted on numerous charges.

32-year-old Kasey Questo escaped on foot and his current whereabouts are unknown. He is wanted for burglary, identity theft, forgery, theft from an elder, drug possession and evading. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrea Benson reports Questo is also facing “assault with a deadly weapon charges” because he attempted to hit deputies with his vehicle on two separate occasions earlier this year. If you see Questo, or have information on his whereabouts, you should call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815. Your call can remain anonymous. He is described as being 6’2”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

