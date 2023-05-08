New Melones Boat Launch Open

New Melones Reservoir View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — New Melones Lake’s Angels Creek Boat Launch in the Glory Hole Recreation Area has been opened by the Bureau of Reclamation. Significant precipitation during the winter and spring of this year increased reservoir elevations allowing the use of the boat launch ramp after several years of drought.

New docks are currently being built for the launch and should be available soon. Additional amenities at Angels Creek including the restroom and fish cleaning station are currently closed as repairs and maintenance are underway. A portable restroom is available at the launch.

New Melones Lake Visitor Center is open for pass sales on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or you can get passes online here. Day-Use Passes are $8 per vehicle, boat launch passes are $10 and annual passes are available.

New Melones Lake is the 4th largest reservoir in California with around 600,000 visitors each year. Facilities include day-use areas; boat launch ramps; more than 300 campsites; hiking, biking and equestrian trails; a visitor center and museum; and plenty of room for water-based recreation.

The local streams that feed into New Melones are also very high and very cold, tips for recreating near waterways from Calaveras Sheriff’s officials are here.