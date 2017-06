Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency has announced the reopening of Bonds Flat Road.

County officials report the roadway reopened at 4 p.m. As reported here, a section of the roadway was removed between J-59 and Highway 132 in February so that emergency water releases could be done at the Don Pedro reservoir spillway. Turlock Irrigation District (TID) was the lead on restoring that section of the road. At the time, TID estimate the cost of repair to be in the $300,000 range.

Written by Tracey Petersen.

