Fire Training Exercise Getting Underway Near Sonora

Sonora, CA — Don’t be alarmed if you notice smoke today and tomorrow coming from the Sardella Ranch on Wards Ferry Road near Sonora.
CAL Fire is hosting a two-day training exercise where students from across the state will learn the proper techniques of planning and conducting complex fire suppression operations. The training will aid the rangeland by burning Medusahead grass, a noxious weed identified by the Tuolumne County Agriculture Department. Be prepared for the possibility of smoke in that area today and tomorrow from 10am-5pm. Resources on scene include five engines, two fire crews and one bulldozer.