Fire Training Exercise Getting Underway Near Sonora

CAL Fire Logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Don’t be alarmed if you notice smoke today and tomorrow coming from the Sardella Ranch on Wards Ferry Road near Sonora.

CAL Fire is hosting a two-day training exercise where students from across the state will learn the proper techniques of planning and conducting complex fire suppression operations. The training will aid the rangeland by burning Medusahead grass, a noxious weed identified by the Tuolumne County Agriculture Department. Be prepared for the possibility of smoke in that area today and tomorrow from 10am-5pm. Resources on scene include five engines, two fire crews and one bulldozer.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.