Planned Opening Of Tioga Pass

Tioga Pass Entrance Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — Highway 120 Tioga Pass will reopen for the season later this week.

You can start driving over the pass at 8am on Thursday. Park spokesperson Jamie Richards notes that only limited services will be available over the next several weeks from the Tioga Pass entrance station to Crane Flat. There is no drinking water, food service, lodging or mobile phone service initially (including 911). The only campground that will be open is the Tamarack, and it is on a first-come-first-served basis. It typically fills up early in the day.

Richards adds that anyone planning to hike or backpack near Tuolumne Meadows, and in all high elevation areas of Yosemite, should be prepared for winter hiking and camping conditions.

Also of note, Tioga Pass will open to bicycle traffic only at 8am this morning.

Meanwhile, Highway 108 Sonora Pass is already back open following the heavy winter, and it remains unclear when Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will reopen.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic