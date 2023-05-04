Madera Man Sentenced To 19 Years To Life For LaGrange Murder

Luis Alberto Cifuente View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Madera man was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison after admitting his killing of a La Grange man involved with his ex and that jealousy played a role.

Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke reports that sentence was reached on March 17th against 41-year-old Luis Alberto Cifuentes, who also admitted to personal use of a firearm in the slaying.

The sentence stems from the April 4, 2021, homicide of Cayetano Duarte-Perez. A friend discovered his body riddled with bullets in his La Grange residence. During the investigation, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s detectives learned that Duarte-Perez was dating the ex of Cifuentes, who became jealous of their relationship. Cell phone data placed Cifuentes at the crime scene during the murder, and he had also made incriminating statements to his ex, according to Jenecke.

Already behind bars in Madera on domestic violence charges involving his ex, Cifuentes was arrested by Tuolumne sheriff’s deputies and transferred to the Tuolumne County jail on April 14, 2022. Regarding the amount of time Cifuentes will serve out, Jenecke disclosed, “Because murder is a violent felony, statutorily Cifuentes must serve 85% of his sentence before he is considered for parole.”