Sonora Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A 30-year-old man was fatally injured in a crash on Highway 132 west of Bonds Flat Road.

The CHP reports that Logan Robert Bannwarth of Sonora was riding on a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve in the highway and ran off the roadway edge. Bannwarth struck two reflective road markers and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving first responders.

CHP Officer Faustino Pulido notes that Bannwarth was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and adds that “alcohol is expected to be a factor in the crash, pending an autopsy.”

The crash, which occurred around 8:15pm Monday, is still under investigation.

