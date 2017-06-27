Cabins Burglarized In Strawberry

River Drive Area In Strawberry Enlarge

Strawberry, CA — Three cabins were broken into and burglarized on River Drive in Strawberry, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to make sure homes are secure.

All three of the cabins had broken out front door windows, and the closets, drawers and cabinets had been rummaged through. There were at least three televisions taken during the burglaries, and the cabin owners are in the process of assessing what other items may have been stolen.

Vacation cabins can be an easy target for thieves. The Sheriff’s Office encourages vacation homeowners to get to know neighbors who can help watch out for suspicious circumstances. In addition, it is advised to make the cabin look occupied when no one is home. Automatic lights are also recommended, along with a security system, and never leave guns or valuables in a vacation home.

