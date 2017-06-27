Man Arrested For Threats And Vandalism

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly threatened to kill some people on multiple occasions.

Deputies responded and took the report at a home in Tuolumne. The victims told officials they feared for their safety as 52-year-old Scott Wagoner had been continuing to follow and threaten them. At one point, Wagoner was outside the residence, and punched a window, causing it to break. Deputies later located Wagoner at the McDonald’s parking lot on Mono Way in Sonora. He was arrested and taken to Tuolumne County Jail on charges of stalking, vandalism and threatening with intent to terrorize.

Written by BJ Hansen.