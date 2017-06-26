Gas Prices On The Decline

Stock Photo Gas pump Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Some welcoming news heading into the Independence Day holiday weekend, gas prices are on the decline.

The nationwide Lundberg Survey shows that the cost for a gallon of regular unleaded has dropped by seven cents over the past two weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says it reflects lower costs for crude oil. The national average price is $2.32 per gallon.

Prices in California are averaging closer to $2.95, as the state uses a more expensive and environmentally friendly summer blend fuel, and also has higher taxes placed on fuels than most other states. California ranks the 7th highest with gas taxes totaling just over 38-cents, according to the national Tax Foundation.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section notes that regular unleaded is selling in Sonora between $2.75-$3.12 and in San Andreas between $2.79-$2.85.

