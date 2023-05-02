Tuolumne County Seeks To Buy Houses For Homelessness Efforts

Home for Sale View Photo

Sonora, CA — In the latest push related to combatting homelessness, Tuolumne County government is interested in buying local houses that can be used by unsheltered people who are part of the Health and Human Services Agency system of care.

The homes must meet certain criteria, such as being located in the county and priced below $450,000 (full criteria list is below). Homeless Services Coordinator Michael Roberson is encouraging people with a home that meets the criteria to call him at 209-533-5533 or email mroberson@co.tuolume.ca.us.

The county is also moving forward with potentially purchasing the former Soulsbyville Memory Care Facility, as reported here. There are various state grants that counties like Tuolumne can tap into to provide services and space for those impacted by homelessness.

Eligible home criteria, provided by Roberson, are below:

1. Located in Tuolumne County

2. Three bedrooms minimum

3. Two bathrooms minimum

4. Move-in condition with minimal repairs

5. All kitchen appliances included (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, garbage disposal)

6. Indoor laundry area with washer & dryer

7. Public sewer and water

8. HVAC system

9. Near services or public transportation

10. Distanced from sensitive areas

11. Cleared Section I Pest Report

12. Property corners identified

13. Priced under $450,000