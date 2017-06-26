Crash Slows Commute Traffic Near San Andreas

Crash on Highway 49 near San Andreas View Slideshow

(3 Photos)

San Andreas, CA — Officials are cleaning up an accident on Highway 49 in Calaveras County near the Highway 12 intersection.

An ambulance was requested out of concerns that at least one person had significant injuries, but it has now been downgraded to “minor injuries,” per the California Highway Patrol. A tow truck is just arriving on scene. Be prepared for a potential delay.

A special thanks to community news partner Paul Shinn for sending in photos. Pictures can be e-mailed to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

