Crash Slows Commute Traffic Near San Andreas

Crash on Highway 49 near San Andreas
Crash on Highway 49 near San Andreas Photo Icon View Slideshow
(3 Photos)
06/26/2017 8:54 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

San Andreas, CA — Officials are cleaning up an accident on Highway 49 in Calaveras County near the Highway 12 intersection.

An ambulance was requested out of concerns that at least one person had significant injuries, but it has now been downgraded to “minor injuries,” per the California Highway Patrol. A tow truck is just arriving on scene. Be prepared for a potential delay.

A special thanks to community news partner Paul Shinn for sending in photos. Pictures can be e-mailed to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Highway 49 near Highway 12

Highway 49 near Highway 12 38.203655, -120.696144 49 Highway 49, San Andreas, CA, United States (Directions)
