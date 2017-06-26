Police Department Looking For Stolen Car In Angels Camp

Angels Camp Police Dept. logo Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp Police Department is asking for residents to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was stolen from the 300 block of South Main Street.

The PD reports that the victim parked the 2000 silver Mazda Protege sedan in her driveway. The keys were left inside of the unlocked car. It has a California license plate number of 4JIZ855. Anyone with information related to the case should call the Angels Camp Police Department at 209-736-2567, but if you see the described vehicle, you are encouraged to call 911.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.