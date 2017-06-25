Quick Work Prevents Truck Fire From Spreading In Mi Wuk Village

The Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District Enlarge

Mi Wuk Village, CA — A three-quarter ton pickup truck pulling a thirty-nine ft. fifth wheel trailer caught on fire this morning on Highway 108.

The Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District reports that the fire ignited at around 9am in front of Alicia’s Sugar Shack, and was spotted by Chief Larry Crabtree, who was driving by. Chief Crabtree was the first to report it to the fire station, which is just a few hundred yards up the highway.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and contained it to the engine compartment of the pickup. It was stopped before spreading to the trailer, any nearby buildings, or vegetation. The Twain Harte Fire and Rescue Department also responded to assist.

