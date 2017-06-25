A Welcome Cool Down For Area Road Work

Road work with flaggers Enlarge

Sonora, CA – A little cooler temperatures means Caltrans will have plenty of crews out in the Mother Lode doing repair and maintenance work along highways with some beginning before weekend’s end. Ten minutes is the targeted delay time for most of these jobs, according to Caltrans. Here’s the road work roundup…

In Tuolumne County, two highways will be impacted by road work. Along Highway 108 crews will be conducting continued guardrail improvements overnights between Highway 49 and Old Wards Ferry Road. Hours of operation will be 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday. This project is slated for completion by the end of June. Additionally, from Confidence and Lyons Dam roads shoulder work will take place Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those same days on Highway120 from Evergreen and Hardin Flat roads, grinding operations will run from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. During those same times on Wednesday and Thursday, grinding will also be taking place on 120 between a quarter-mile west of Big Oak Road and School Street.

A project that began last year continues its 24/7 renovations on either end of the James E Roberts Bridge along Highway 120. No overnight closures are in the works for the week however. The work is slated to run through November.

Monday to Thursday shoulder work will be going on from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. along Highway 49 from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Line, possible five minute travel delays there.

Calaveras Cone Zones This Week

In Arnold, every weekday motorists will find construction improvements along Highway 4 in two spots. Roadway excavation is underway between Upper Moran Road and the Calaveras Big Trees State Park entrance from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. and utility work from Willow Street and the Arnold Byway from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Caltrans’ traffic signal project along Highway 26 in Valley Springs, continues Sunday night through Friday morning with crews working between Gee Lane and County View Drive from 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. One-way traffic controls will be in place.

