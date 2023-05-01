Arnold Hosts Wildfire Preparedness Day

Arnold, CA – The United States and Canada are getting ready for wildfire season, and as part of the effort, the Wildfire Community Preparedness Day campaign is organizing meetings across the country to help people prevent wildfires.

One of these events is taking place in Arnold on Saturday, May 6, at Independence Hall, located at 1445 Blagen Road. The event will run from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm and will feature a program on the developing Highway 4 Wildfire Protection Systems, as well as tips on how to prevent wildfires in your neighborhood and your residence. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy lunch provided by CAL WASTE and coffee supplied by Gold Country Roasters.

The Wildfire Community Preparedness Day campaign is an initiative that aims to raise awareness about the risks associated with wildfire season and encourage communities to act now to prevent wildfires. The event in Arnold is an opportunity for residents to learn how to protect themselves and their homes from fires. The organizers of the event are urging everyone to attend and participate in this campaign.

For more information on the event, contact the organizers at 555-1234 or visit the Wildfire Community Preparedness Day website here.