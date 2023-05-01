Sonora City Council Will Vote On Letter Supporting Oak Terrace Purchase

Former Oak Terrace Memory Care building off Highway 108 in Soulsbyville View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is moving toward purchasing the former Soulsbyville Oak Terrace facility for transitional housing programs.

We reported earlier that the board voted 3-2 on April 11 to post a notice of sale, and a final vote in regard to the purchase is anticipated on May 16.

Tonight the Sonora City Council will vote on sending a letter to the county, signed by Mayor Mark Plummer, endorsing the acquisition. The proposed letter highlights various homeless services already available in the city, or in development, and asks the county to refrain from putting any additional shelters in the historic downtown core, arguing, “hotels and facilities are a much-needed amenity for the city’s tourism economy and the basis of our general fund revenue.”

In addition, the letter argues, “The city seeks geographic equity in the response to solutions to this crisis.

You can read the proposed letter from the city council by clicking here.

Today’s meeting starts at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.

Also at the meeting, the city leaders will discuss a proposed ordinance related to cargo containers and present staff awards from the city, police, and fire departments.