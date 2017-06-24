Pedro Will Detail New Budget

Craig Pedro Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Administrator Craig Pedro will breakdown the new spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1st.

Pedro will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. The overall operational budget will be around $220-million, which marks the highest spending the county will have during a fiscal year (including before the closure of Tuolumne General Hospital). Pedro says a main driver of the increase is capital improvement projects, such as the future jail.

He will also address some of the areas of concern brought forward by the public at last Tuesday’s meeting, specifically some recreation and library programs that were on the proposed chopping block, and what the plan is moving forward.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.