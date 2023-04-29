Hot Weekend Temps Bring Water Safety Warnings

High Water Danger Warning flyer ACSO View Photo

Sonora, CA – With the hotter-than-normal temperatures this weekend, melting off the heavy snow in the Sierras, the public is being cautioned about high water dangers.

Mother Lode rivers, streams and lakes have risen significantly, and the water can be very cold. Rivers can be very dangerous as they are running exceptionally fast. That is prompting local law enforcement rescue officials to advise not going into the water if you get hot. However, in case some people do take the plunge, here are some safety tips provided by Mariposa and Amador County sheriff’s officials:

Layer on protection – block off risky areas, use life jackets, and provide close supervision of children.

Make sure everyone knows how to swim – this includes knowing how to enter the water, get a breath, safe afloat, change positions, swim for an extended period of time, and safely get out of the water.

Know what to do in an emergency – know how to safely retrieve someone from the water, how to direct them to safety, how to call for 911, and CPR and first aid.

Tell someone where you’re going, when you’ll return, and who to call if you don’t.

Avoid alcohol around water. Alcohol impairs judgment, encourages greater risk-taking behavior, reduces coordination, and impairs reaction time.

Be aware of the weather forecast, heat index, and water temperature. Cold water, even in the summer, can quickly become dangerous if hypothermia sets in.

Don’t underestimate the power of the water, and don’t overestimate your abilities. When in doubt, get out.

Water currents, rapids, and hydraulics can easily become hazardous, especially to inexperienced swimmers or young children.

Have the right equipment, and never swim alone.

Know your surroundings. River banks can be unstable, watch out for broken glass, sharp rocks, or old fishing hooks. Avoid rock hopping and polished rocks, as they may be slippery even if they look dry.

If you find yourself being swept downstream, remember to stay calm, control your breathing, look to see where you are, and keep your feet up. Never put your feet down if swept down the river; there is a risk of getting your foot or leg caught and you could drown.

