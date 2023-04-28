Wicked Winter Weather Blamed For Columbia “Ice” Skating Park Closure

Columbia Ice Skating Park permanently closed View Photo

Columbia, CA – The recent winter storms have forced the Columbia “Ice” Skating Park to be closed.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce Board made the decision and announced that it would be permanent. They cited that the “exceptionally wet winter” caused numerous rink closures in December and most days from January through March. As the nasty weather lingered, the park was closed indefinitely until the weather improved. Eventually, it came down to the bottom line.

“Unfortunately, this closure lasted longer than our financial capacity allowed, considering the ongoing operating expenses and loss of income due to the extended shutdown. It would require significant funds to recoup the lost income and reopen the rink again,” shared chamber officials.

To recoup some of the financial losses, the rink will be dismantled and sold with some of that money going to support another event like Winterfest, which the chamber hopes to start in 2024/25. And although the rink was only open for one winter, chamber officials point out, “While we are saddened by having to close the rink, we are delighted that over 3,000 skaters had the opportunity to enjoy skating in Columbia and visiting the historic district!”