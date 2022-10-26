Columbia Ice Skating Park Is Set To Open In November

Columbia Ice Skating Park View Photos

Columbia, CA — Get ready to lace up your skates and hit the Columbia Ice Skating Park, but make sure you have a reservation.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Chicken Ranch Tribal Council, is excited to announce the park’s grand opening on Friday, November 5. Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Rosanna Sharp says there are just a few things left to do before then, like putting up a shed and putting the sheen on the synthetic ice to prepare for skaters.

“The 70ft x 40ft rink features a synthetic ice surface which provides an economical and green alternative to real ice while providing nearly the same experience as real ice,” noted Sharp. She says it was touch and go at one point in construction when dealing with leveling the rink, explaining, “There were some water pipes there that weren’t as deep as we had hoped they were. So, that slowed us down by a week.”

There are 120 hockey-style skates to rent, but visitors must bring their own socks. They can also bring their own hockey skates to wear. But it is recommended that you sharpen your skates before and after skating, as synthetic ice can dull the blade. , Sharp advises, “We discourage figure skates because of the toe pick because that could damage the synthetic panels.”

Tickets are $12 and include parking, skating and the skates. It is half-price on Thursdays. The rink is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. There are four sessions a day, Thursday through Monday, with each skate lasting 90 minutes. Although the rink can hold up to 60 people, Sharp says they are starting off at 50 on the ice at one time and will reevaluate from there. Also, a liability release waiver must be signed and brought with you to the park.

Reservations are needed to skate due to the limited parking with just 20 spaces available. The online system just opened last night, and since then an elated Sharp shared, “We’ve already got half a dozen reservations, one a birthday party since then. People are calling us about parties, and the schools in the area are calling regarding outings to the park.” She continued, “This is a great answer to there not being enough for kids to do in the community.”

There is an area on the hill above the rink that has picnic tables where parents can sit and watch kids. “If you are under 18, we do require an adult to be present in case of an emergency. Kids 12 and under are required to skate with an adult,” stated Sharp.

The main reason for the rink is to raise funds for a Winterfest event with a gold rush theme that could help bring visitors to the Columbia Historic State Park area during the first three months of the year, as detailed in this earlier report. Another goal is to keep the rink open year-round. Click here for reservations and rink rules.