Road Work On Local Highways This Week

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, April 30th to May 6th.

On Highway 49/Stockton Street from Ponderosa Drive to Washington Street work begins at Sunday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. one lane at a time will be restricted for guardrail work.

On Highway 108 at Yosemite Junction one lane will be restricted beginning Sunday through Friday at night from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for guardrail repair.

Between Mono Way and Lime Kiln Road, also on Highway 108 more guardrail repair at night begins Sunday and go through Friday from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 120 between Rushing Hill Lookout Road and Green Springs Road, in the area of Kistler Ranch, guardrail work will restrict one of the lanes. The work begins Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 at O’Byrnes Ferry Road beginning Sunday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. one lane will be restricted for guardrail work.

On Highway 120 between Moccasin Creek Bridge and Old Priest Grade Road beginning

Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. one lane will be restricted for drainage work.

Road striping operations will move from San Joaquin County into Calaveras on Highway 12. The work is scheduled to begin Monday and wrap up on Thursday during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Highway 26 in Calaveras will have grinding and paving work from Hidden Lane/Rose Marie Drive to Jenny Lind Road. One-way traffic control will be in affect from Tuesday through Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 utility work on the left and right shoulder of the highway in the area of Saint Andrews Road will impact traffic. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.