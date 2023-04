Tuolumne County logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that traffic on Rawhide Road is very slow today due to emergency work to replace a culvert.

There is one-way traffic control on Rawhide Road from Bostwick Road to Rimrock Road. It is resulting in lengthy delays for travelers.

Travel with caution in the area. The emergency work is anticipated to be completed at around 7pm.