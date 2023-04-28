CAL Fire Will Require Burn Permits Next Week

Proper yard waste burning View Photo

Sonora, CA — Some changes are coming when it comes to burning within the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

Effective Monday, May 1st, at 8am, CAL Fire will start requiring burn permits. They are available free of charge online by clicking here. CAL Fire requires everyone to submit an application and watch an informational video. Permits are valid starting May 1st of each year and require annual renewal. Those burning must be in possession of either a printed or digital copy of the permit.

Terms of the permit include limiting pile size to a maximum of four feet by four feet and clearing down to bare mineral soil 10 feet from the outer edges of the burn pile. It must also be a permissible burn day as declared by the local air pollution control district. Those burning must remain in attendance and have tools and water close by to suppress any escapes. CAL Fire notes that Failure to follow the precautions could lead to citations and fines.