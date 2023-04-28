Yosemite Calls For Recreating Responsibly In Open Areas

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Most of Yosemite Valley will close at 10pm (Friday) due to the threat of flooding over the coming days.

High temperatures continue to melt the record snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. The closure will run until at least May 3. Areas that will stay open include Hetch Hetchy, Wawona, Mariposa Grove (via hike only), Crane Flat, and Western Yosemite Valley.

In Yosemite Valley, the closure will be at El Capitan crossover (the road that crosses the Merced River just east of El Capitan). There will be no visitor access (including pedestrian access) east of that road.

Parking in western Yosemite Valley and throughout the park will be extremely limited.

If you are planning to visit the open parts of the park, the National Park Service warns to be prepared for the potential of heavy congestion, traffic delays, and extremely limited parking. There is also the possibility of additional closures to be announced based on water levels and traffic. Emergency services could also be delayed, so use caution, and avoid unnecessary risks.