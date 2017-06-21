Update: Air, Ground Resources Battle Orange Fire Near Knights Ferry

Cal Fire Truck Enlarge

Update at 5:04 p.m.: In updating multi-agency efforts on containing the Orange Fire, reported below, CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says the forward rate of progress has stopped at 65 acres and air resources have been released. Ground resources continue striving for containment after which units will remain on-scene to mop up.

Update at 4:03 p.m.: According to CAL Fire officials Columbia Air-attack and Helicopter 404, along with multiple ground resources are still working to contain the Orange Fire, reported below. It is now reported at 35 to 40 acres with a moderate rate of spread. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore states that two air tankers from Columbia have been released and a minor structural threat has been relieved.

Original Post at 3:32 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Columbia air and ground resources called late in the two o’clock hour to a reported vegetation fire in the Knights Ferry area are now working what is being called the Orange Fire.

Located off Highway 108-120 in the vicinity of Sonora and Orange Blossom roads it is described as 20 to 30 acres in size with a moderate rate of spread and no structures under current threat. According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, CAL Fire is making a full response along with Stanislaus Consolidated and all Columbia aircraft.

