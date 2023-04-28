Vegetation fire in Calaveras County on Dolores Lane View Photo

Avery, CA — Fire resources are working on a blaze dubbed the “Fullen Fire” in the Sheep Ranch area of Calaveras County.

The blaze broke out in the grass on a hill along Dolores Lane near Avery Sheep Ranch and Fullen roads, north of Highway 4. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports it is a half acre in size and burning in grass and brush. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. We’ll pass along more information when it comes into the newsroom.