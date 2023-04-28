Partly Cloudy
83.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fire In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Vegetation fire in Calaveras County on Dolores Lane

Vegetation fire in Calaveras County on Dolores Lane

Photo Icon View Photo

Avery, CA — Fire resources are working on a blaze dubbed the “Fullen Fire” in the Sheep Ranch area of Calaveras County.

The blaze broke out in the grass on a hill along Dolores Lane near Avery Sheep Ranch and Fullen roads, north of Highway 4. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports it is a half acre in size and burning in grass and brush. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. We’ll pass along more information when it comes into the newsroom.

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 