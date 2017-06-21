Quantcast
DUI Blamed For Calaveras County Crash

06/21/2017 2:27 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Avery, CA — The CHP reports an Avery woman was arrested for drunk driving after a solo-vehicle crash.

The wreck happened along Avery Sheep Ranch Road, west of Skull Ranch around 9:15 p.m. Monday night. The CHP reports 50-year-old Leslie Mackillop from Avery was driving a 1995 Ford sedan westbound at about 35 mph when she lost control of the car. It went off the south shoulder of the roadway and smashed into a tree.

CHP officers on the scene determined Mackillop was under the influence of alcohol and took her into custody. Neither she nor her lone passenger, 30-year-old Amandaa Cargile also of Avery, was injured.

