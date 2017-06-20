Tap Testing Results

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) customers can find out the quality of their drinking water now that testing results have been completed.

The Annual Water Quality Report or Consumer Confidence Report has been posted by TUD. The report covers testing of treated drinking water from January 1st through December 31, 2016. It includes information on source water, levels of any detected contaminants, and compliance with drinking water regulations that include monitoring requirements and educational information. Along with charts detailing the test findings, the report also has information on what substances could be in the water, tips on what should not go down drains and the differences between tap versus bottled water that might surprise customers.

TUD officials note that the report has been posted instead of mailed to customers to cut district costs. To view the report click here. Annual Quality Water Report_2016

Customers with questions regarding their drinking water can click here.

