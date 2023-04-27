Name Announced For 107-Home Calaveras Habitat Development

Eureka Oaks Property View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Habitat for Humanity of Calaveras County is moving closer to building homes on a 17-acre property off Copello Drive and Highway 49 in Angels Camp.

The area is dotted with native oak trees and offers sweeping views of the Mother Lode. The organization received the land in 2018 thanks to a generous donation.

The development will be known as “Eureka Oaks.”

Lynne Ayers, Executive Director of Habitat Calaveras, says, “Just like the prospectors of old shouted, ‘Eureka!’ when they struck gold, our Habitat families will have found their strength, stability and independence when they partner with us and purchase a home in Eureka Oaks.”

The 107 homes planned for the site will range in size from 1,48 t o 1,436 square feet, and will be either two, three, or four bedroom units, and they will be under a homeowners association.

The units will be energy efficient and easy to maintain. Habitat Calaveras is partnering with building materials supplier, ZS2. The company’s CEO, Scott Jenkins, says, “With our pre-manufactured building system and proprietary magnesium cement technology, homeowners at Eureka Oaks can expect their energy usage to drop by half, and they can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a fire-resistant home.”

Habitat Calaveras reports Eureka Oaks homes will be sold to local families with household income up to approximately $104,650 for a family of four. Future homeowners must commit to contributing up to 500 “sweat equity” hours. Their mortgages will be no more than 30% of their gross monthly household income.

Groundbreaking on the first homes is expected soon.