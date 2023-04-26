Update: Sinkhole Stalls Traffic On Parrotts Ferry Road

Sinkhole that opened up on Parrotts Ferry Road near Sawmill Flat Road in Columbia View Photos

Update at 2:15 p.m.: It was just after one this afternoon that a PG&E truck smashed into a sinkhole on Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County, stalling traffic. The CHP reports that it was just north of the Sawmill Flat Road intersection that the roadway gave way just as the truck was passing over. They added that the right front of the truck smashed into the hole and is”completely destroyed.”

The dimensions of the sinkhole have been reduced from the original ones given below. The CHP now reports that the sinkhole is 2-3 ft. wide and 6-8 ft. deep in some spots, as can be seen in the photos in the image box. The northbound lane of the roadway is closed with Tuolumne County road crews directing one-way traffic. The CHP anticipates that the repairs will take until about 5 p.m., so motorists are asked to avoid the area. Luckily, the truck driver was not injured in the incident.

Original post at 1:45 p.m.: Columbia, CA — A PG&E truck driver got a surprise while traveling northbound on Parrotts Ferry Road near the Sawmill Flat Road intersection the in Columbia area of Tuolumne County, as he hit a large sinkhole.

The CHP reports that the sinkhole is 6 ft. deep and 6 ft. wide. The northbound lane of the roadway is closed. The CHP details that it is expected to be a lengthy closure as crews try to repair the roadway. Officers are directing traffic at this time and motorists are asked to avoid the area. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.