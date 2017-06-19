Whiskey Slide Road To Close For Emergency Repairs

San Andreas, CA — Those living or planning on traveling along Whiskey Slide Road will need to plan around a ten-hour closure now scheduled for the midweek.
According to Calaveras County public works officials, on Wednesday the road will be closed to all but fire or medical emergency services due to crews making emergency repairs to the roadway that necessitate a full closure.
The hours of the closure will run from 7 a.m. until and 5 p.m., according to the public work department’s latest schedule.