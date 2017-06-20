Local Volunteer Firefighters Graduate From Academy

Sonora, CA — Five Tuolumne County Fire Department volunteer firefighters, one Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire District volunteer firefighter and two Tuolumne County Fire Explorers graduated from the county’s regional volunteer firefighter academy.
The Tuolumne County Fire Department held a graduation ceremony this past Friday evening to recognize the dedication, sacrifice and hard work that the eight individuals have endured over recent months. Those on hand included Tuolumne County Supervisor Randy Hanvelt, CAL Fire/TCFD staff, and several friends and family of the graduates.
The volunteer firefighters garnered over 200 hours of training related to fire prevention, fire behavior, search and rescue techniques, automobile extrication, etc. The Tuolumne County Fire Department is still seeking new volunteers. The Explorer program is for those under the age of 18. Anyone seeking information about becoming a volunteer should call 209-533-5118.
The graduates are as follows:
Tuolumne County Fire Department
Rachel Wolfe
Nick Konklin
Austin McPherson
Michael Pinto
Adam Coyan
Riley Derichsweiler
Michael Temple
Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine FPD
Thomas Garcia