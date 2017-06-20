Local Volunteer Firefighters Graduate From Academy

Quantcast
06/20/2017 6:16 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — Five Tuolumne County Fire Department volunteer firefighters, one Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire District volunteer firefighter and two Tuolumne County Fire Explorers graduated from the county’s regional volunteer firefighter academy.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department held a graduation ceremony this past Friday evening to recognize the dedication, sacrifice and hard work that the eight individuals have endured over recent months. Those on hand included Tuolumne County Supervisor Randy Hanvelt, CAL Fire/TCFD staff, and several friends and family of the graduates.

The volunteer firefighters garnered over 200 hours of training related to fire prevention, fire behavior, search and rescue techniques, automobile extrication, etc. The Tuolumne County Fire Department is still seeking new volunteers. The Explorer program is for those under the age of 18. Anyone seeking information about becoming a volunteer should call 209-533-5118.

The graduates are as follows:

 Tuolumne County Fire Department

Rachel Wolfe

Nick Konklin

Austin McPherson

Michael Pinto

Adam Coyan

Riley Derichsweiler

Michael Temple

Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine FPD

Thomas Garcia

