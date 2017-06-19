El Portal Road Reopens In Yosemite

Removing Rocks From El Portal Road Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — A major road in Yosemite National Park is back open following a rockslide that occurred on June 12.

The El Portal Road, an extension of Highway 140, reopened after over 100 dump trucks hauled away rocks and debris from chunks of the hillside that came crashing down. No one was injured as a result of the 4,000 ton rockslide. The Associated Press reports that the closure created extensive delays for park employees, and tourists, who were forced to take lengthy detours. The other major routes, via Highway 120 and Highway 41, remained open.

Last week Yosemite officials stated that the closure would last at least through the weekend, however, they were able to get it open earlier than anticipated, late Saturday.

Park officials note that vehicles are not allowed to stop on El Portal Road starting at the park boundary and continuing for the first two miles. There are signs posted along the roadway.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic