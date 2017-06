Calaveras County, CA — Firefighters were dispatched this morning to a report of a fire at Camp Sugar Pine in the Dorrington area.

CAL Fire reports that the incident was contained to a kitchen area and quickly extinguished. Resources are being released from the scene. What exactly ignited the fire remains unknown, and it is unclear if there was any damage. Camp Sugar Pine is a Girls Scouts Camp located off Highway 4.

