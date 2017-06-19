Quantcast
help information
Clear
103.5 ° F
Full Weather

Officials Extinguish Big Hill Area Fire

Fire Destroys Borden Road Structure
Fire Destroys Borden Road Structure Photo Icon Enlarge
06/19/2017 7:27 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Tuolumne County, CA — Fire destroyed a home early this morning in the 18000 block of Borden Road in the Big Hill area.

The call came in at around 12:15am, and the structure was fully enflamed when the first responders arrived on scene. CAL Fire reports that one firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting the blaze. What ignited the fire remains under investigation. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that no vehicles were in the driveway, and it appears no one was inside the home.

A special thanks to community news partner Darin McKinney for sending in a photo. Pictures can be emailed to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Borden Road

loading map - please wait...

Borden Road 38.041997, -120.344006 18000 Borden Road, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.