Calaveras County, CA — Fire officials contained a vegetation fire earlier today on Riata Way near Tapadero Street near Angels Camp.

CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread was stopped at 3-4 acres and no structures were damaged. The caused was determined to be arcing power lines due to someone losing control of mylar balloons.

No additional information is immediately available. Mop-up has been taking place in the area.

